Foreigners without a visa or residence permit can be locked up for a maximum of 26 days. They are not administrative retention centers. The French State defines them as “zone of expectations. But during their confinement, migrants who are deprived of their liberty regularly see their fundamental rights violated. The Anafé report, which has more than 200 pages, compiles testimonies of concrete situations experienced by people selected or observed by association volunteers. The document also highlights the increasingly frequent obstacles encountered, over the past two years, by observers of these waiting areas to enter places and the recurring tensions with PAF agents. The report describes in particular the specificities of fifteen of these places, among the 96 listed by the Ministry of the Interior.

“France daily violates the international conventions it has ratified, European law and its own internal legislation,” insists Anafé. The findings of this report, confirmed by the conclusions of all the investigations and observations in the field, are those of illegal practices, abuse of procedures and violations of fundamental rights. “And to list the difficulties encountered, between 2018 and 2019, by people deprived of their liberty at the borders:” the refusal to register their asylum application, and the refoulement without examination of their application, the deprivation of liberty of isolated or accompanied children, the lack of information on the situation, the procedure and their rights, the absence of an interpreter and a lawyer, the lack of access to a telephone, to a doctor or to treatment, inadequate or degraded food and hygiene and sanitary conditions, unsanitary premises, lack of access to the outside, racist or sexist stigmatization and comments, pressure, intimidation or violence from the forces of the ‘order …’

In, 9,855 people were held in these waiting areas and 5,264 over the first six months of the following year. Over these 18 months, Anafé counted 2,514 asylum seekers among them and 386 unaccompanied minors. 17,241 exiles were directly turned back from these places of confinement.

For the director of Anafé, Laure Palun, the willingness of the French state to rely on and strengthen the administrative detention systems for foreigners contributes to the deterioration of the living conditions of people forced into exile in France. ‘entire journey. “Due to the hardening of migration policies, people on the move are increasingly taking dangerous paths that could lead to death, as evidenced by the death, in early January 2020, of a 14-year-old boy found in the train. landing of a plane at Roissy, she insists. It is time to put an end to these murderous and archaic migration policies. “

For the time being, the measures implemented by French and European leaders do not seem to really break with this logic. The new “asylum and immigration pact” announced last week by the European Commission remains focused on strengthening controls, “sorting” and locking up exiles at the external borders of the European Union and within Member States.

This new report from Anafé, like the one presented on Tuesday, September 22, by associations working with people locked up in administrative detention centers shows how inhuman the living conditions imposed on exiles during these periods of deprivation of liberty are. , degrading and in total contradiction with international law. Anafé makes only one recommendation at the end of its report: “put an end to the administrative confinement of foreigners. “