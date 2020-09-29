His commitment against breast cancer had earned him being ousted from a competition: his gesture is today taken up by others to denounce the ambient prudishness and encourage the fight against the disease. Last August, Anaëlle Guimbi, Miss Guadeloupe 2020, was disqualified from the next Miss France competition. The young woman had posed shirtless: the photo and her outfit were judged “Not in accordance with the regulations of the national election” (see our photo).

Blunder

Nothing to do with an erotic shoot, her bust was made up like bodypainting. She posed, moreover, for a good cause: to raise awareness about breast cancer screening. Miss Guadeloupe had very badly lived her eviction and was not the only one. The affair had grown to such an extent that Sylvie Tellier, the president of the committee, aware of the blunder, had suggested that she try her luck again next year. Anaëlle Guimbi had sent her back to her ropes.

Snub

Supportive nod to the disqualified Miss, tackle to the Miss France committee and snub to all Puritan minds: in this pink October, breast cancer awareness month, 19 female personalities, including Line Renaud, Chantal Thomass, Zabou Breitman and Françoise Laborde take the pose again, breasts covered with flower petals. To those who would find her “Indecent”, the women answer in unison: “We, what we find indecent is that 12,000 women still die each year from this disease in France. Covid or not, it is absolutely necessary to continue to be tested. ” L. M.