For more inri, the Istanbul team arrives after defeating Barça in the Euroleague. And it was not just any party, it was the resurgence of Shane larkin. The Turkish-American player, after undergoing knee surgery during the summer, was not finding his best version. Against the Catalan team, he took it out: 23 points, 8 assists and a PIR of 37. Beyond its franchise player, the Ottoman team concentrates its danger in a Vasilije Micic that, with 14.4 points per game and 4.7 assists, he is being the most outstanding player, and Krunoslav Simon, with 12.8 points and 3.3 passes to score. In the rebounding section, very important to take into account after the loss of Randolph, highlights Adrien moerman (4.5).