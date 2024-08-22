We live in the age of remakes and reboots. So it shouldn’t be a big surprise that a new version of Anacondathe iconic 90s horror film, is on the way. However, This production will be totally different, something that can be seen with the participation of Jack Black and Paul Rudd.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a remake of Anaconda is already in production. However, instead of being a horror film, This would be a metanarrative film, where a group of failed filmmakers try to recreate Anaconda from 1997so they decide to travel to a jungle before realizing that this was a bad decision.

This is not something completely new, since In 023 a script with this same idea emerged, which has been worked on for a year, it seems that it finally has the green light to move forward.As for the cast, although it is not entirely clear what roles they will fill at the moment, it has been mentioned that Jack Black would play a failed film director who makes wedding videos, while Paul Rudd would be a new actor who is ready to give Hollywood a chance.

Unfortunately, at the moment there are no further details about the remake of Anacondabut it is clear that this film will leave aside many of the sections that made the 1997 film iconic, choosing to create their own identitywhile retaining the recognizable name. More details emerge on related topics Toy Story 5. Likewise, Joker 3 would not be a reality.

Author’s Note:

Vince Vaughn has already said it, Hollywood is more interested in properties than ideas. This new film doesn’t need to be called Anaconda, especially when it sounds very similar to what Jack Black did with Be Kind Rewind, but without the heart and respect that the 2008 film had.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter