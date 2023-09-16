The National Association of Energy Consumers (Anace) recommended that the Public Services Regulatory Agency of the State of São Paulo (Arsesp) reduce from 20% to 10% the volume limit of piped gas that traders or economic groups can control in the market free paulista.

During the input on the subject, conducted by Arsesp, the entity said that it considers it healthy to establish limits for the participation of agents in the natural gas market, as a way of avoiding the formation of oligopolies and guaranteeing free competition.

Anace also pointed out that exceeding this limit constitutes a violation of the economic order in the gas trading activity. The entity also argued that it considers it necessary to approve contracts for the use of the natural gas distribution system (CUSD) with the regulator. “In order for there to be competition, there is a need for the biggest agents not to dominate the market. 20% of the volume traded is a very high percentage”, defended the association in a statement.



#Anace #recommends #limiting #volume #piped #gas #sold #free #market