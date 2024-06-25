Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/24/2024 – 21:51

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) suspended the precautionary measure that limited the number of commercial flights at Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, to 2,714. The limitation was established at the beginning of the month due to problems linked to security at aircraft aprons, especially during night operations and in periods of rain.

“The reason for suspending the measure was the concessionaire’s demonstration of compliance with the requirements set out in the precautionary measure with improvements to the terminal’s operation. Among the improvements already completed and in progress are repairs to the apron and taxiway system, improvement of horizontal signage and repairs to pavements”, said Anac, in a note.

According to the agency, the concessionaire must also increase the number of apron inspectors at the airport, purchase signaling vehicles and equipment, new LED lights for marking and carry out additional training for drivers and ground staff.

The Anac ordinance that suspended the limitation on the number of flights was published on Official Diary of the Union last Friday (21).