Declined documents were the last ones submitted to the National Civil Aviation Agency against the airport concession

Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) rejected the last 2 requests to challenge the public notice for the concession of Congonhas airport. The auction is scheduled to be held on August 18, at B3’s headquarters in São Paulo, along with 15 other airport blocks.

On this Wednesday (10.Aug.2022), the agency rejected (here is the intact – 127 KB) or challenge request of Abag (Brazilian General Aviation Association) and on Tuesday, that of residents neighborhoods around Congonhas (read the intact – 128 KB). Entities representing private aviation and air taxi companies can still contest.

Abag sought to ensure the permanence of the air taxi sectors and private plane owners at the airport, while the population living near Congonhas protested against the increase in the airport’s capacity.

The Federal Court also denied, on August 5, a civil action for the postponement of the Congonhas auction. The document made the argument that the expansion of the airport would bring problems to the residents of the region. Here’s the intact of the decision (46 KB).