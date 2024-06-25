From the newsroom with Estadão Conteúdoi From the newsroom with Estadão Conteúdo https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-estadao-conteudo/ 06/25/2024 – 7:25

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) draws up a proposal to punish passengers who exhibit undisciplined behavior on planes and airports, which puts air operations and flight safety at risk.

The topic will be discussed at the 9th Meeting of the Agency’s Collegiate Board, which takes place this Tuesday, the 25th. The punishments that will be adopted have not yet been defined, and which acts of disorder will need to be reprimanded.

One of the penalties assessed by Anac would be to suspend the offender’s right to fly for a period of up to one year. As the text will still go through a public hearing, it is not a guarantee that the punishment proposal will be sustained until the definition of the text that will come into effect.

The agency also states that the deadline for implementing the rule depends on the progress of the regulatory process itself, and that it is not possible to say in advance when the measure will come into force.

“As the proposal to be put up for discussion may undergo changes, it will only be possible to detail the regulatory changes after the process has been completed,” the agency said in a statement.

In 2023, Brazil recorded more than 2 cases of indiscipline per day

According to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Airlines (Abear), Brazil recorded 3,011 acts of indiscipline on planes between 2019 and May 2024, which may have put a flight operation at risk. This means an average of 1.5 occurrences per day.

In 2023, the average was even higher, with 735 incidents recorded, which represents more than two unruly incidents per day. Additionally, 21% of events last year involved physical attacks or threats between passengers.

Abear emphasizes that the data collected only considers companies that are part of the association. The incidents involving the airline Azul, for example, which is not part of the group, were not counted.

In a note, Abear says that it maintains dialogue with Anac to provide data and facts about incidents involving unruly passengers. In the statement, the association says that it “advocates the regulation of measures that can curb this type of behavior”.

“Among some of the alternatives being studied, and which are already used in the United States and European countries, is the creation of a ‘no fly list’ for passengers who commit serious acts on board, violating the safety of crew and other passengers”, pointed out the association.