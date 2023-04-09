According to the FAA, water flowing from sinks and faucets could affect critical electrical systems on the plane.

A FAA (US Federal Aviation Administration) reported on Friday (7.Apr.2023) that a water leak problem on the Boeing 787 could lead to an electrical failure.

The agency proposed to the airlines that operate the aircraft wide body from Boeing to carry out inspections to try to identify the failure. According to the North American Anac, leaks can occur in the faucets and sinks of the plane’s bathrooms.

The risk is that the water reaches electrical components considered critical for the operation of the plane, leading to “loss of safety to fly and land”.

The problem was discovered after an airline reported a wet carpet near the cockpit (the cockpit). The same company decided to do an inspection of its entire fleet of 787s and found other similar problems.

As a result of the failure, the FAA has ordered all 140 787 aircraft type-approved by US carriers to undergo inspection. In theory, it is an extra investigation, since Boeing had informed the companies in November about the problem.

According to the North American automaker, the leaks are minimal and caused by a sealing ring in the pipes of the sinks. The part –as well as the entire part of the jet’s lavatory– are manufactured by the Japanese company Jamco.

Boeing said the part has already been redesigned and is working closely with its customers to provide the new components for the replacement.

This is yet another problem hitting the 787 “Dreamliner” from Boeing, the most efficient and economical twin-aisle aircraft in the automaker’s history.

In 2013, less than 2 years after debuting in commercial aviation, the jet began to show signs of fire in the lithium-ion batteries and fuel leakage. In January of that year, the FAA ordered the suspension of operations with the model in the world – the body has this authority because it is responsible for aircraft manufactured in the USA.

O “Dreamliner” returned to the skies in April of the same year. However, 8 years later, quality control problems again plagued Boeing. Operations were not interrupted, but the delivery of planes was practically ceased from January 2021 to August 2022.

The last occurrence was in 2023, when the North American regulatory agency suspended, on February 23, deliveries of the 787 for “errors in data analysis”. The process was resumed 3 weeks later.

Despite the history, there was never a serious accident with the plane.