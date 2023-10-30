Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/30/2023 – 19:46

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) launched this Monday, 30th, the Fly2Brazil hotsite, with the aim of concentrating information on the rules for attracting foreign airlines to Brazil. According to Anac, the objective is to encourage increased competition in the sector, increase the country’s connections with abroad and further democratize access to air transport in the medium term.

The hotsite contains guidance on operating non-scheduled flights, so-called charter flights, and regular flights, with established frequencies. Guidance is also available regarding code-sharing, an operation in which one company authorizes another to use its identification code, allowing passengers to purchase tickets with the partner company for flights operated by the first.

The sector underwent a reformulation of rules in September last year. Among the measures, foreign companies are now exempt from Prior Operating Authorization, being able to register directly with the Commercial Board and arrange Operating Authorization with Anac. As a result, the period was reduced from 270 to 30 days, on average, for foreign companies to start taking new flights to Brazil.