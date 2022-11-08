Latam Cargo took the lead in the segment in Brazil in September, with a share of 31.6% in the domestic market and 21.9% in the international market, according to data from the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). The data takes into account all Latam Cargo subsidiaries in the country (Latam Brasil, LAN Chile, LAN Peru, ABSA and LAN Cargo). In the domestic market, Azul (30.7%) and Gol (15.3%) come next in the ranking.

In the 12-month period ended in September, Azul leads the domestic market with around 35% of share, followed by Latam, with around 27%.

In the domestic market alone, Latam Cargo transported more than 11 thousand tons in September, a growth of 26% in the annual comparison. “We continue with the strategy of optimizing and taking advantage of the growth of our network and capacity in the domestic market”, says the director of Latam Cargo in Brazil, Otávio Meneguette.

In all, the Latam group has 16 Boeing 767-300F cargo aircraft in its fleet. The company is also advancing in its global project to convert Boeing 767s from passengers to freighters by 2023, with up to 21 Boeing 767-300F aircraft expected by 2023.

The growth of air cargo transport is a phenomenon that has been intensifying in the market since the beginning of the pandemic, with companies increasingly betting on this trend, with the adoption of dedicated aircraft, expansion of the freighter fleet and even investing in the conversion of aircraft.