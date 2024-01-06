Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/01/2024 – 22:00

Following an incident in the United States in which part of a plane exploded and the plane's door opened in the air, the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) clarifies that there are no Boeing 737 MAX-9 aircraft, the model involved in the episode, in operation in the United States. Brazil. In a statement, Anac added that not even Panamanian Copa Airlines uses this type of aircraft in the country.

“The company’s fleet includes the Boeing 737-900, which is a different model from the 737 MAX 9,” explained Anac. Last year, Copa Ailrines had announced the operation of flights between Panama and Rio de Janeiro with the Boeing 737 MAX-9.

According to Anac, due to the absence of Boeing 737 Max-9 jets in operation in the country, the suspension of flights with these aircraft by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will not affect air operations in Brazil.

The United States aviation regulatory agency ordered the suspension of flights with Boeing 737 Max-9 jets for mandatory inspection, after part of an Alaska Airlines aircraft exploded in the air and forced an emergency landing.

The decision affects about 171 planes worldwide, according to the agency. Yesterday, a window and part of the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines plane carrying 174 passengers exploded and the plane's door opened mid-air, causing decompression mid-flight and leading to an emergency landing shortly after takeoff in Portland. (USA). There were no injuries.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said it will investigate the case. Boeing, the jet's manufacturer, said in a press release that it agrees and supports the requirement for immediate inspection of the aircraft.