The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) summoned Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA) to provide assistance to customers who purchased tickets with the company. Anac also demanded information from the company about the measures planned to honor the tickets sold and re-accommodate passengers.

the ITA suspended its operations across the country this Friday night, leaving unattended passengers waiting to board. In a statement, Anac reiterated that the responsibility for re-accommodating passengers on other flights rests with ITA and that customers should not go to airports before confirming the relocation on another flight.

“The Agency guided the prioritization of the re-accommodation of unaccompanied minors and passengers with special needs, who were in the process of being displaced on Friday night (12/17) and this Saturday morning (12/18). The sector’s commitment is to contribute to overcoming the inconvenience and reducing the damage caused to passengers by the ITA company”, said the autarchy.

Anac recalled that compliance with the requirements by the ITA does not exempt it from other civil, administrative and criminal liabilities arising from the abrupt suspension of activities, as well as crimes associated with consumer relations.

ITA advised customers with tickets purchased for the next few days not to go to airports before talking to the company. This contact must be made by email falecomaita@voeita.com.br. In addition, Anac recommended that passengers also use the platform consumer.gov.br.

Re-accommodation and refund

In a note released this afternoon, Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos says it acts to re-accommodate passengers on flights from other companies. Priority is given to passengers who are outside their home city and need to return home. Other customers, with round-trip tickets purchased and who are in their cities, will be reimbursed with the total amount paid. According to ITA, there were 30 flights scheduled for this Saturday alone.

