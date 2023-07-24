Airline should have direct flights between São Paulo and London from May 2024
Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) authorized the British airline Virgin Atlantic The operate daily flights between UK and Brazil. The company should have direct flights between São Paulo and London. “It will be another low cost airline operating in Brazil, increasing competition between airlines. The expectation is that Virgin will effectively start operating in May 2024 on daily flightss”, said Anac in note.
