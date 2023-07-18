Ordinance was published this Monday (17.jul) in the DOU; administrator has up to 30 days to start charging new amounts

In the next 30 days, passengers boarding the Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport, in Brasília, will pay higher tariffs. Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) authorized a 4% increase in fares, according to concierge published on this Monday (17.jul.2023) in Official Diary of the Union.

The domestic boarding fee goes from BRL 28.37 to BRL 29.51. For international flights, the price increases from R$50.21 to R$52.22. The connection fee will increase from BRL 13.07 to BRL 13.59 per passenger, on domestic and international flights.

Regarding landing fees, the table varies according to the aircraft group and the type of flight (domestic or international).

For Group 1 domestic flights, the landing fee will increase to R$9.2378 per ton. For international flights, the value will rise to R$24.6287 per ton.

Although Anac authorizes the increase to take effect on Sunday (23.July), the concessionaire Inframeric informed that it will wait a period of 30 days to apply the new tariffs. The last increase in fares at Brasília Airport took place on January 1st.

With information from Brazil Agency