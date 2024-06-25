Agency finalized proposed resolution to tighten the treatment of those who disturb people on planes and airports

A Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) is expected to release on Tuesday (June 25, 2024) a resolution with new rules for passengers considered unruly. At 3 pm, an interview with journalists will be held on the subject.

The agency finalized a proposed resolution that aims to tighten the treatment given to passengers who cause confusion on planes and airports or who put airline operations at risk.

Anac’s board of directors must also approve on Tuesday (June 25) the opening of a public hearing that will allow society to debate the proposal. The punishments that will be adopted have not yet been defined.

UNDISCIPLINED PASSENGERS

On Sunday (June 23), for example, a woman was arrested at Confins airport (MG) accused of racial slur and bodily harm after attacking an airline employee Blue. The woman slapped the employee in the face and body, as well as insulting him.

According to Abear (Brazilian Association of Airlines), from 2019 to May 2024, registered 3,011 cases of undisciplined passengers. Only in 2023, were 735.

The association said that it maintains dialogue with Anac when reporting data and facts about incidents involving unruly passengers and that “advocates the regulation of measures that can curb this type of behavior”.

“Among some of the alternatives being studied, and which are already used in the United States and European countries, is the creation of a ‘no fly list’ for passengers who commit serious acts on board, violating the safety of crew and other passengers”said Abear.