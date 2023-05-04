the minister Anielle Franco (from the Racial equality) said on Wednesday (3.May.2023) that Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) and the ministries of Racial Equality, of the Human Rights and Citizenshipdas Women it’s from Ports and Airports will discuss measures to prevent cases of racism and regulatory mechanisms for airlines.

Anielle gave the information when answering questions from journalists in Salvador about the measures that would be adopted in the case of the black teacher Samantha Vitena. She went withdrawal for the Federal Police (Federal Police) from a plane Gol Linhas Aéreaslast Saturday (April 29) for refusing to check a backpack on a flight from Bahia to São Paulo.

According to the minister, the integration between the ministries and Anac aims to prevent the repetition of acts of racism such as those committed by airline employees.

The Ministries of Racial Equality and of Human Rights and Citizenship already asked that the PF investigate the performance of Gol’s team. “On the same day, I called the minister [dos Direitos Humanos e Cidadania] Silvio Almeida, who agreed to join me in this action, in this notification. We have already spoken with the Minister of Ports and Airports [Márcio França] to hold the meeting.” said Annie.

According to the Ministry of Racial Equality, ANAC has already been notified “for the adoption of all appropriate measures to prevent, curb and collaborate with the investigation of cases of racism practiced by agents of airline companies, improving their inspection mechanisms”.

RECURRENCE

According to the Minister of Racial Equality, Gol Linhas Aéreas is a repeat offender in this type of occurrence. Anielle recalled the case of similar racism suffered by her sister, Marielle Francoin the same company.

“Marielle went through a case of racism at Gol, even with 3 months of councilor [do Rio de Janeiro]. I remember perfectly how she [Marielle] arrived home. we received [o novo caso da professora Samantha Vitena] and, in addition to repudiating what happened to her, notified everyone involved in the case.”

Councilwoman Marielle Franco was shot dead on March 14, 2018, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. Driver Anderson Gomes, who drove her, also died.

With information from Brazil Agency.