Dubai (Union)

Dr. Rima Al Hosani, head of the National Anti-Doping Agency, called on the media and the masses not to circulate any information about the emergence of positive samples for athletes, before the official decision is issued on her part, as it causes material harm to athletes and clubs, stressing that the agency’s doors are open for inquiries to respond to it within the criteria. Accordingly, this came during the agency’s open media meeting with media professionals through video technology, which is the agency’s first initiative directed at the media.

Al Hosani said that the principle of confidentiality in publishing the identity of the athlete is guaranteed according to the international agency, and it does not waive it until the final decision is issued towards the athlete, pointing out that there are severe penalties against all employees of the agency in the event that the information is disclosed by them.

Rima Al Hosani indicated that the time period for issuing the final decision reaches a maximum of 6 months from the date of the arrival of the laboratory result, and that during this period the player may be suspended compulsorily or voluntarily, and she said: The first notification is until the final decision is issued, during this period the results are reviewed. Concerning the analyzes, and whether the player has consent to use the substance in accordance with the request for a therapeutic exemption, and then to ensure that the sample is not fair according to the standards of the international agency, and to examine the reasons and conditions of the presence of the prohibited substance in the athlete’s sample.

Dr. Rayma Al Hosani explained that the suspension takes place after confirming that the banned substance has been used and accordingly the player is notified, and added: The player has the right to request an appeal, and during this period a hearing is held to explain his position, and then the decision is issued against the player and this process is taken 6 Maximum months.

The head of the National Anti-Doping Agency said that the aim behind organizing the open media meeting is to educate the media to convey information and the message to the masses about the issues of proven use by players of prohibited substances in an accurate manner, and added: The media is known for its positive role and it is a partner in working with us to raise awareness among athletes. About the seriousness of doping, we view the media as a powerful weapon in the field of awareness and education.

She added: There were observations about confusion in publishing news about the presence of positive samples in athletes and weaving stories around them, and the issues were raised in a way that does not correspond to the reality of the situation, some dealt with the news, but without an official source for this, the issue of managing the results of samples needs accurate knowledge.

Dr. Rima Al Hosani confirmed that they will continue to put forward future initiatives in cooperation with the media, in order to deliver educational information to all athletes and workers in the field of sports. For his part, a member of the Board of Directors of the National Anti-Doping Agency, Dr. Matar Al-Niyadi, said that the athlete is primarily responsible for everything he deals with, and added during his intervention in the media meeting: We always tell them during educational campaigns of the need not to fall into violations, there are some cases in which It proves that the player is ignorant of consuming prohibited substances, and as it was mentioned that the strict responsibility falls on the player, therefore he is required to be aware so that he does not fall into the doping window.