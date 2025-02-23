In the midst of the complicated judicial situation that is going through, Anabel Pantoja wanted to separate, at least for a moment, the scandal and media pressure to celebrate a special date: the third compliment of her little girl. The influencer published a tender video on her social networks, where you can see the girl in the crib moving her arms and legs to the rhythm of her musical carousel: «Today my girl turns three months. We cannot be happier to have you, my whole life. I love you, my little mermae, ”he wrote.

The message comes in one of the most difficult moments for Isabel Pantoja and her boyfriend, David Rodríguez, who are being investigated for alleged abuse of her daughter, after the child was admitted for almost 20 days at the Maternal Child Hospital of Gran Canaria.

The suspicion of a ‘mole’ between its close circle

A few days after one month from the hospital discharge of the child, the couple left the Canary Islands to travel to Córdoba, David’s hometown. While some indicate that this trip could be related to the preparation of their defense for a possible judgment, other versions indicate that it is due to the professional commitments of the physiotherapist.

Meanwhile, as if the media and judicial pressure were not enough, in recent days rumors have emerged about a possible "mole" in the nearest circle of Anabel. According to 'Socialité', a person close to the influencer would be filtering private information about his family into the press. Among the names that have been considered Raquel Bollo, Susana Molina, among others; who have already spoken about it. For his part, Bollo said: «If you are looking for the mole Don't look for her here that I had no idea of ​​that ». Meanwhile, Molina said that: «I will be super honest because I do not sleep later, because when I get home I go around the head in case I have said something that I should not or have not been pleasant and I have understood me badly. I love my friend very much and if she has decided not to talk about the subject I'm not going to be the one who does it ».









Meanwhile, the judicial process continues its course. It will be the Court of Instruction of San Bartolomé de Tirajana that in charge of clarifying the events that occurred on January 9, when the girl had to be admitted to Emergency. In addition, according to the magazine ‘Readings’, the designated judge in the case would have set a maximum period of six months for the instruction phase, which means that the situation could be extended until July.

Despite uncertainty, Anabel pronounced through her social networks with a video in which she assured that: “The only thing we have done has been saving, caring for and protecting our daughter,” and made it clear that he trusts the Justice and that, both she and her partner, are willing to collaborate so that the truth comes out soon.