This Wednesday, Canary Islands7 He has revealed that Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez, her partner, They would have filed a complaint against the Maternal Child Hospital where his daughter was admittedfour communicators, two producers and two large audiovisual companies for an alleged crime of revelation of secrets. According to the aforementioned medium, they consider that the coverage of their legal situation has exceeded the limits of the right to information and freedom of expression.

As they claim from the local newspaper, among those indicated are Paloma García Pelayo, Diego Arrabal, Antonio Rossi, and Francisco José Fajardo, editor of the own Canary Islands7. Likewise, it would include the Unicorn Content SL producers, linked to Ana Rosa Quintana, and Buendía Production SL, responsible for the program And now Sonsolesin addition to the television platforms Atresmedia and Mediaset Spain.

Canary Islands7 also ensures that the Public Ministry has opened research proceedings to analyze if there are sufficient indications of the alleged commission of this crime. However, for the moment it has not been confirmed whether the case has been admitted to processing or what will be the following steps of the procedure.

Belén Esteban denies it

The reporter Esther Gloria has moved this news in the program Nor we werewhere she has explained that the content creator would have made this decision “due to the revelation of secrets and the harassment she felt after the little soul was admitted to the hospital.”

However, immediately afterwards, Belén Esteban has denied live that the complaint has been formalized in the terms indicated by the portal: “Today, that’s a lie. That’s going to do it … I don’t know if everyone who has said are going to be. But today is not true.”