Although they have been Very hard months for Anabel Pantoja And his family, the tonadillera’s niece is taking care of showing us in his networks how everything is returning to his place and how happy he is today.

And it is that the collaborator is most active on Instagram, where she is showing where and what she eats, the walks she gives with her daughter or her partner or the Visits to his cousins ​​Isa and Kiko, among other things.

Anabel has been able to spend a very happy days with her family and friends in Seville, so much that he has even published some images of his favorite corners of the His mother’s house, Merchiwhere he has raised and grown.

“Tell me that you are at your mother’s house without saying that you are at your mother’s house,” he said in a Carousel of photographs. In the first, she appears very smiling when she was little. In addition, sample figurines, household items or a ceramic spoon.

In addition, one appears Figure of the Child Jesus -Anabel has never hidden that she is a believer- and magnets in a fridge from different parts of the world, such as Egypt, Prague, New York or Ronda next to a purchase list.

The Andalusian has also shown a piece of hay soap from Pravia ‘, more angels figures and even a small guy adorned with flowers. Towards this opening to his followers of his childhood house, Merchi has reacted in the comments: “The mother who gave birth to youwho would be. You have photographed me the corners of my house, that by the way many keep them from my mother. “

In addition, Anabel’s great friend, Susana Bug He commented by joking with the image of the bathroom and the soap: “hay hahahahajaja mythical of my grandmother.”