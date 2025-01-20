After eleven days since his daughter Soul admitted to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria for hitherto unknown health reasons, the media traveled to the island at the same time as the family and friends of Anabel Pantoja. Isabel Pantoja and their children or Belen Esteban They have become the greatest support of the ‘influencer’ and her boyfriend David Rodriguez in moments of concern and uncertainty after which she has broken her silence by issuing a statement on her social networks in which she expresses her gratitude for the messages received and asks for respect for the situation they are still going through.

«11 days ago, my life stopped. But here we continue, fighting with love and faith, moving forward step by step. Alma is fine, thanks to God, and to the wonderful team at the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria, especially at the UMI, who did not let go of our hand since we arrived. Now we move forward, climbing one more step on this path,” Anabel began by expressing. «I want to thank, from the heart, all the support and expressions of affection that we have received from everyone and everywhere. Thank you for praying for Alma and sending us so much strength and love. Truly, we feel that hug that helps us move forward with more hope,” she added gratefully in her message.

«We only ask, with all due respect, that the media allow us to live this process as parents with peace of mind without speculation or demands about what has happened. Our greatest wish is that this bad dream passes soon and we can return home to our daughter. We know that, being a public figure, this comes with a price. But I would ask that we be allowed to live these days with a bit of normality: to be able to go to and from the hospital, take shifts, go out for breakfast or lunch, or simply go out to wash clothes without feeling watched, chased by cameras. Above all, we ask for respect not only for ourselves, but also for other patients, families and hospital workers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being with us at this moment,” the ‘influencer’ concluded her statement, highlighting the media pressure to which they have been subjected these days.

During these weeks, journalists from the gossip programs ventured the immediate absence of any statement from the environment and family of Alma’s parents. Thus, they rejected the issuance of any writing that dealt with the reasons that led the little girl to suddenly enter the hospital. Now, Anabel has surprised her followers by taking the first step in a few days in which the doctors have not stopped conveying tranquility and the favorable state and positive evolution in which the daughter of Isabel Pantoja’s niece is. In a few minutes, the publication on her social networks has been filled with messages of support and affection from both her anonymous followers and well-known friends of the ‘influencer’, such as Xuso Jones either Nagore Robles.









This weekend, the closest environment transmitted to the magazine ‘Hello!’ that everything was going better and faster than it seemed with the little girl’s health. Although Anabel was going through a difficult time in which she did not leave her daughter’s side, because she was tired and waiting for good news, her daughter recovering was the best news the family could receive. Now, the statement she has issued only shows that Anabel lives hours of tranquility in which she has been able to pick up her mobile phone, write her message and possibly answer others urgently, since these weeks the last thing the most niece is in approaching social networks again, the space where she shared with her followers all the details of the months of pregnancy.