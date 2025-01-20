Anabel Pantoja has used her Instagram account to ‘talk’ for the first time about the health of his barely two-month-old daughterAlma, admitted to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Las Palmas for fifteen days.

The statement begins as follows: “11 days ago my life stopped. But here we continue, fighting with love and faith, moving forward little by little.

Anabel, who has not been separated from her daughter since she was admitted to the ICU of the Canarian hospital for medical reasons that have not been revealed, says, however, that “Alma is fine, thank God.” The young mother also appreciates the attitude of the hospital and its team, “who hasn’t let go of our hand since we arrived.”

Isabel Pantoja’s niece says that “now We continue forward, climbing one more step on this path”.

Thank you for all the expressions of affection received these days, coming from many places. “We feel that hug that helps us move forward with more hope,” she says, moved by “so much strength and love.”

Isabel Pantoja leaves the Maternal and Child hospital in Gran Canaria after visiting little Alma, daughter of Anabel Pantoja. Getty Images

“Our greatest wish is that this bad dream passes soon and we can return home to our daughter,” says Anabel, while asking, with all due respect, that she and her partner be allowed, David, live the process without demands or speculation.

Although he admits that being a public figure has its obligations, he asks that he be allowed to live this hospital stay normally, to be able to come and go without being seen to have breakfast, eat, change clothes or go home.

Respect, adds Anabel, is “not only for us, but for other patientsfamilies and hospital workers.

And reiterates the “thank you from the bottom of my heart for being with us right now.”