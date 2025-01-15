Hours pass and uncertainty continues regarding the little Alma’s health statusthe daughter of Anabel Pantoja, admitted last week for a condition that only the mother and her partner, David Rodríguez, and her closest circle know about. These are hours of great tension and the influencer has to face the pain, fears and also hoaxes that have begun to circulate.

The Intensive Medicine Unit of the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria It continues to be the epicenter of the news (or ‘non-news’ at the moment) regarding the condition of Anabel Pantoja’s baby. A complicated situation in which each of those who love it is contributing their grain of sand. Discretion is maximum, as requested by Isabel Pantoja’s niece.

Luis Pliego, director of the magazine ‘Lecturas’, wanted to remember “the fears I had about imminent motherhood, especially childbirth, but you couldn’t imagine anything like that». In the same way, and surely aware of her fragility, she is so supported by her people among other things because she herself requested it. «It was Anabel herself who asked those close to her to go. She said a phrase that was: ‘Right now, a hug is the best medicine for me‘. Simply with that phrase everyone started moving,” the journalist recalled.

Friends and hoaxes

Kiko Rivera, Isa Pantoja, Raquel Bollo, Amor Romeira, Belén Esteban, Susana Bicho, Leandro, Isabel Pantoja and many more have traveled to Gran Canaria at one time or another. Most are still therevery close, waiting for news.









And since hoaxes creep in even in pain, the family has had to deny that Isabel Pantoja’s niece is receiving alleged favored treatment from the public hospital where Alma is admitted. It is not true that it has a space for its private use. so as not to have contact with the family and friends of other babies admitted.

Luis Pliego has denied it in ‘TardeAR’ in this way: «Some things that have been told are not like that. It is not true that Anabel and David have a private room at their disposal so that no one sees them. They ask me to please deny it, it is not like that. They are leading a normal life“They are not hidden nor are they in a separate room nor do they have any favored treatment.”

Countless displays of affection

Meanwhile, the displays of affection and support continue to occur. Belén Esteban has published a post on Instagram that includes an image of both of them laughing and the following text: «My gordi, I think this is the happiest photo we havemy Anabel Pantoja. Four things experienced and those that remain. I love you. “Always together.”

Besides, Omar Sánchez and Yulen Pereiraex-partners of Anabel Pantoja, have joined the public displays of affection and support towards the influencer in these complicated hours, just like the model Rachel Ariaswho said: «Anabel is a person very loved by everyone.both through her social networks and her friends, and she will be quite covered. I hope this is just a scare and that in a few days she, or he too, can tell us that they both have the right to speak. “That he can tell us first-hand what has happened, the scare he has had and that now it is simply a recovery.”

The last thing that is known is that little Alma, born on November 23, is “stable” within the complicated situation it is going through. It is expected that more news about its evolution will be provided in the coming hours.