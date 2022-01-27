CDMX.- The journalist specialized in drug trafficking and politics, Anabel Hernández, assured that the last three six-year terms, four with the current one, have paid companies belonging to the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

This is what the writer also said in an interview for the YouTube channel “La Octava”, named “ANABEL HERNANDEZ: with FOX, CALDERÓN, PEÑA NIETO and AMLO millions were paid to the company of ‘EL MAYO'”, where he considered that the former partner of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán has always been the real head behind the CDS.

The researcher highlighted that the drug trafficker formed companies from the beginning, most of them based in Sinaloa, as an example she used the Children’s Stay “Happy Child”. He added that the capo used his wife, children and his own name to create them.

These companies, according to information from the Treasury Department, cited by the journalist, would be used by “El Mayo” Zambada to launder money from the tragic drug from Mexico to the United States.

After presenting the constitutive act of the “Niño Feliz” Children’s Stay, Anabel Hernández highlighted that the governments of Vicente Fox, Felipe Calderón, Enrique Peña Nieto (EPN) and Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) granted contracts through the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

The author of “Emma and the other ladies of the narco” explained that before the IMSS the legal representative and person in charge of the company is Rosario Niebla Cardoza, wife of “El Mayo”; In addition, she owns the property where she is established at Miguel Vallarta Avenue, number 2141, Colonia Centro, in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

“Niño Feliz children’s farm rents from Rosario Niebla Cardoza, this whole scheme speaks to us of a money laundering system. Because this company provides daycare services, many of the children who come to this Niño Feliz children’s farm are children of employees of other companies of El Mayo Zambada,” he said.

Anabel Hernández pointed out that the company has been contracted by the IMSS since 2001, during the government of Vicente Fox, as a subrogated nursery, that is, to employees of the government agency itself.

“They have given him millions, and millions and millions of pesos in the government of Vicente Fox, Felipe Calderón, Enrique Peña Nieto. There were published notes, at the time they were scandals.”

About him AMLO’s government, the journalist explained that, although subrogated nursery contracts were cancelled, that of the Niño Feliz children’s stay remains “untouchable” at least until last year.

In addition to continuing in operation, data obtained by the researcher through a request for public information reveals that the amount of the contracts has increased six-year with six-year period, in the last four, counting that of López Obrador, they have been paid just under 65 millions of pesos.

