Ana Tijoux, Chilean singer, during an interview at the launch of her book in a theater in Santiago, Chile. sofia yanjari

On May 9, Ana Tijoux surprised the 12,000 spectators who attended the Alicia Keys concert at the Movistar Arena in Santiago de Chile. Almost at the end of the show, the Franco-Chilean rapper took the stage to perform an excerpt from 1977the theme with which he rose to international fame, in the middle of the song girl on fire of the American singer. The two artists sang and joked amid the applause of the public.

A week and a half later, Tijoux was back on stage. This time, it was a more intimate date: the launch of his first book take out the voice (Penguin Random House, 2023), which he wrote for the past two years.

It’s after half past four in the afternoon and Anamaría Tijoux Merino (Lille, France, 45 years old) arrives walking, without haste, to the Teatro Oriente, located in the municipality of Providencia, in eastern Santiago. She greets and goes up to the dressing rooms. Outside her, her fans, of different ages, are already waiting anxiously for her, stationed on the steps of the theater. The artist, who captivated Thom Yorke, David Byrne and Iggy Pop -the latter highlighted her among the best rap singers in the world and added her to his show in Chile in 2016-, settles in the dressing table that belonged to the actor and director Chilean theater, Tomás Vidiella, a room with dark red painted walls, bevelled mirrors with gilt frames and old photographs that transport you to another era. She wears jeans jacket and pants and an orange wool hat that matches her sneakers. She very rapper. She will later take the stage in an elegant white two-piece suit and fuchsia sneakers, a renewed looks with messy short hair of which he had already given some clues with Alicia Keys.

He speaks fast as in his songs, with that unmistakable voice, between soft and whispery. And he talks about his book, about the drawers that he opens on each of its pages and about how different it was to write with ease without worrying about whether the words sounded right or wrong, as he does when he composes the lyrics of his songs. “This was without an audience, without rehearsal, without instruments, without applause, without lights, without nights, without schedule changes. it was cool [chilenismo de ‘muy bueno’] be alone with the computer I loved that place of getting inside to dig and dig,” she says.

Ana narrates without shame or convention parts of her childhood, her adolescence, her encounter with music, with sexuality, her experience with motherhood. She talks about heartbreak, revives conversations and releases her fears, her anxieties and anxieties. “I have felt terror several times while making a record. An inexplicable panic. Like a gentleman she settles on the sofa in a bad way. She lights her cigarette without haste. She tunes her brain glowing in plain darkness and she keeps on smoking. I sweat cold,” she writes about her creative process.

The book was also a way of traveling inwards, of meeting his “half-tones”, he tells EL PAÍS. The last few years were not easy for Ana Tijoux. One of the most influential rappers in Latin America faced the death of two of her half-siblings: Tania in 2019, from cancer, and then Patricio in 2021, from covid. get the voice out, he says, it was also a therapeutic exercise in giving himself permission to cry: “To get outside, to understand death and, above all, absence. And go back, how were my relationships both as a couple, as with my parents, with myself, how I see myself, how I feel”.

At 45, he admits that he feels the fragility of life. “You get old. Little by little our friends are getting sick, family members are leaving. Life slips through your fingers. When you are 20 years old you feel invincible ”, she laments. And then he laughs: “It sounds cliché, I’m hitting Ricardo Arjona with all his lyrics, but they are those necessary exercises in life. Then one returns to the personal childhood with the old, the parents, and to the childhood of the children. Everything wallows in the same wave ”, she says while looking at a fixed point in the room evoking those memories.

She also delves into her relationship with Chile, a country she only met at the age of six, at the beginning of the eighties, when she traveled alone from France to meet her relatives, and with which she maintains a complex relationship, marked by the exile of their parents in dictatorship. “Chile is that strange place where I shelter strangeness, as lonely as it is abusive, where I feel out of the frame,” she writes on the first pages of her book.

Ana no longer lives in Chile. He left for France shortly before the 2019 social outbreak in Chile to care for his sister, separated from his partner, returned to the South American country for the pandemic, where he was confined for five months, before taking flight again, this time to Barcelona, city ​​to which she was invited by a friend and which captivated her. She there, she says, she enjoys her conversations with Salvador, her bookseller friend, sixty-year-old, and sharing with people of other ages and professions. “Here, (in Chile) everything is very segmented: rappers with rappers, academics with academics. And, furthermore, sub-segmented by age”. Even so, she says that she misses her people, and that it is likely that she will return to live in South America.

“Chile is a country earthquaked, schizophrenic, bipolar, between depressive and euphoric. It is like his geography, his tectonic plates are like his personalities, ”he tells this newspaper, theorizing about the events of recent years. “When I see this post-election Chile on May 7 and this political crisis, I tell my friends: ‘There is a world political crisis. What happens is that Chile just looks at Chile”. Tijoux thinks, however, that, beyond the international context, “Chile always hurts, that is its grace and its misfortune.”

Protestant, anti-establishment, left-wing, Tijoux writes in his book about October 18, 2019, when he launched cacerolazo, the song that ended up becoming a kind of hymn for social protests. And he also writes about September 4, 2022, the day of the plebiscite in which he won the Rejection of the new constitutional text, in a failure for the left. “I feel like a girl again, I feel like a foreigner again. The Constitutional Convention was lost. Not just one vote was lost, once again the turbulence of impunity and oblivion won, ”she notes.

Sitting with her legs crossed and arms crossed in the red dressing room, she reflects for a few seconds and confesses: “I am going to say something terrible: I imagined that I was going to be the shit [el desastre]”. It refers to what has happened in Chile after the social outbreak. “There were features that said that something was going to happen: the high Chilean oligarchy was never going to allow the pockets of those who run this country to be touched. It is that Chile has always been turned around”. He talks about the victory of the extreme right-wing Republican Party in the last election on May 7, where the conservatives obtained 35.5% of the votes and obtained 23 of the 51 councilors who will write the new Constitution proposal. And he says: “You don’t have to be afraid, you have to fight now more than ever, without collapsing. They are thinking people, they are, unquote, brilliant enemies, and that makes them extremely dangerous. You have to be brighter than them, I see it as a political chessboard ”, he affirms.

The counterweight for Tijoux, in any case, is not in the current government. The artist met President Gabriel Boric and some of the current ministers at the time when she was going to play at the University of Chile and they were student leaders, but she says they are not friends. The author of the feminist single anti-patriarch She is critical of the current Administration: “They are ruling in fear and I think many people are feeling it. Here the corporations dominate, here the oligarchy rules.” And she adds: “I have never been very attracted to people in power.” The interview time is over. Ana stops, she says goodbye, says that she doesn’t want photos and that it’s time to start preparing. He Show must start.