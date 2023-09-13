Social networks give us content of all kinds and manage to bring out the funny side of whatever. This time it’s up to Ana María Prieto Hernández, a teacher who went viral on Twitter for “throwing a tantrum” to defend the new books the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

Well, it wasn’t like that, but he did behave in a histrionic way when explaining why the material “Our knowledge. Mexico, greatness and diversity” for grades 4 to 6 of primary school is not what its detractors say.

It wasn’t even a new video, but we already know that Internet users don’t need it to be new to find something funny, in fact it was during the Evening conference on August 26 where everything happened.

At this event the teacher Prieto Hernández affirmed that the sayings about the new books are decontextualized.

The moment that went most viral on social networks about SEP teacher was when imitated what he considered to be the behavior of some minors old in the classrooms with the old materials.

“It is no longer finished knowledge, rigid, decontextualized, meaningless, meaningless, but what you must transform the community. It is another way of thinking, it is not the individualism of ‘I am here and I do know, I get ten and “You got five lero lero maromero. I’m going to be successful. And you’re not,” he said, jumping on stage.

Who is Ana María Prieto Hernández?

In the world of education, where knowledge and innovation are common currency, figures such as Ana María Prieto Hernández stand out for their commitment and experience in the academic field. Who is this outstanding professional and what is its impact in the educational field?

Ana María Prieto Hernández stands as a fervent defender of new educational material, especially the free textbooks provided by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) in Mexico.

His work in this field has once again put the importance of quality education and equitable access to educational resources at the center of the conversation.

With a degree in social anthropology and a master’s degree in history and virtual learning environmentsAna María Prieto Hernández has a solid academic background that supports her commitment to education.

His career includes outstanding work as full-time professor and researcher at the National Pedagogical Universitywhere he has contributed to the development of teaching materials for bachelor’s degrees nationwide.

Her work goes beyond the classroom, as she has also played a fundamental role as an advisor to the academic secretariat of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), where she has participated in curricular evaluation and design.

Ana María Prieto Hernández’s impact in the educational field is manifested in her dedication to improving teaching resources and in her commitment to transformative and accessible education for all. Her experience and knowledge are an invaluable asset on the path to quality education in Mexico.

