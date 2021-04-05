On March 23, Ana Siucho and Edison Flores revealed that they will become parents of a girl through a publication in Instagram. Now, the doctor returned to share with her followers an emotional video in which she showed your late pregnancy.

The young woman released the images of her state of pregnancy during the Easter celebration on Sunday, April 4, from her home in the United States. “Happy Easter,” wrote the wife of the ‘Ears’ Flowers, along with a clip in which she appears wearing a lead dress next to her father.

Ana Siucho also shared on her official account of Instagram a photograph in which she and Edison Flores they show an ultrasound of how your future baby has been developing. “My chick growing,” Siucho commented in the description of said snapshot.

Ana Siucho and Edison Flores pose in maternity shoot

The couple, who are already a few weeks away from meeting their new family member, appeared at a maternity shoot for a national photographer. In the image you can see how Ana Siucho and Edison Flores They look at each other tenderly while holding hands.

Ana Siucho, Edison Flores

Edison Flores and Ana Siucho announce that they will be the parents of a girl

With a moving image, Edison Flores and Ana Siucho confirmed that their first baby will be a girl. “Nothing has been more mine than you, I love you chick,” Siucho said in the caption of the photograph.

Ana Siucho revealed the sex of her baby. Photo: capture / Instagram

Ana Siucho greets Edison Flores for Valentine’s Day

On February 14, through her official Instagram account, Ana Siucho dedicated a romantic message to her husband Edison Flores for Valentine’s Day.

“My 14 forever. We hit the jackpot with you, Edison Flores1020. We love you, “wrote the young woman, next to a photograph in which both show an ultrasound of her baby.

ana siucho

Ana Siucho, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.