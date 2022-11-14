edison flowers He shook the local show business by starring in an ampay in the Magaly Medina program, in which he appears having fun in a Miraflores nightclub, while his wife, Ana Siucho, was next to their little girl in Mexico. After that, the mother of her daughter was surprised to speak, through social networks, about the “party night” that the famous “Orejas” Flores had.

What did Ana Siucho say?

Through her Instagram stories, Ana Siucho ended the speculation and made it clear that she was aware of her husband’s departure. For this reason, she showed some conversations that she had with Edison Flores, in which she told him about her plans for that night.

Edison Flores: “Hahahahaha.”

Edison Flores: “How was your time? What time did they arrive?

Edison Flores: “Honey, we are going to go to a bar called Atrio with the boys.”

Ana Siucho: “Ok, love.”

Ana Siucho: “Carefully.”

Magaly Medina warns Ana Siucho

Although in the images that Magaly Medina showed, Edison Flores is not seen doing something improper, he did not hesitate to warn Ana Siucho about this departure of the footballer.

“You have to pay attention, that’s how everyone starts, even the most ‘sanctimonious’, with the nights on legs, then ends up having a ‘bunker’” Magaly maintained.

The ‘ampay’ of Edison Flores

Not even the most beloved footballer of the national team escaped from the ‘Urracos’. Magaly Medina did not hesitate to issue an “ampay” by Edison Flores in which she appears dancing in the corner of a bar with her brother-in-law, both protected by her bodyguard.

Why did Edison Flores and Ana Siucho decide to televise their wedding?

edison flowers He was encouraged to tell the reason why he decided with his wife Ana Siucho pass on your marriage at the national level. “There are many people who have asked me to invite them to my wedding, but because of the magnitude it was not possible. It was a way to invite all of Peru”, she expressed in front of Cathy Sáenz and Karen Schwarz, who were the hosts of the event.

Edison Flores returns to Mexico in the middle of the ‘ampay’

After the images on the Magaly Medina program, hundreds of Peruvian families were surprised to see Edison Flores; However, the soccer player was already on his way to Mexico to continue his training with his team.

How did Ana Siucho and Edison Flores meet?

As many know, Edison Flores started at Universitario de Deportes, a club where he met and forged a close friendship with Roberto Siucho, a former U player.

Due to the closeness between the footballers, “Orejas” frequently attended the meetings organized by his colleague at his house and it was in one of those meetings that Roberto introduced him to his sister Ana, who stole Flores’ heart .

What is the age difference between Ana Siucho and Edison Flores?

Since he achieved great notoriety with the Peruvian national team, Edison Flores has always been characterized by his sweetness and charisma, qualities that have allowed him to captivate all his fans. His tender personality has given him a jovial appearance, which has caused few to believe that he is currently 28 years old. The soccer player is five years apart from his wife Ana Siucho, who is 33.