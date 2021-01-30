On December 21, Ana Siucho and Edison Flores announced that they will become parents for the first time.

“Paper weddings. Happy first year of marriage, my Chichi. Nothing makes me happier than celebrating 3 by 3. Without a doubt, the best gift. I love you. ”, Wrote the Peruvian soccer player’s wife on her Instagram profile.

Since that news, the couple was hermetic in giving more information about the arrival of their baby. The only thing that was known later was the ultrasound that Ana Siucho showed from her Twitter account.

In anticipation of how Edison Flores’s wife is carrying her pregnancy, Rodrigo González shared, from his Instagram stories, a short video of the tender photoshoot that they took with the future mother.

“Ana Siucho in a photo session shows her advanced pregnancy”Reads the publication written by the presenter of Amor y fuego.

It should be remembered that, during an interview with Domingo al día, Ana Siucho revealed what name she would give her baby: “If she is a woman she would be called Emilia and if she were a man, Luke, which means light in French.”

In another time, Edison Flores He remembered his childhood and was grateful that he had never lacked a plate of food on the table. Then, he commented that his first heir or heir will not lack anything, especially because “he will have the love and affection of both,” he mentioned.

This is how Edison Flores found out that he will be a father for the first time

In December 2020, Ana Siucho revealed the surprise she prepared to communicate to her husband Edison Flores that they would become parents for the first time. Through an interview with La banda del chino, the young woman said that in complicity with the DC United club, where the footballer plays, she simulated an interview for him.

The images show the moment when the reporter hands a box to Edison Flores, who is surprised and moved by seeing his partner’s pregnancy tests.

Ana Siucho and Edison Flores reveal they will have a baby

In December, the husbands left everyone speechless by announcing that they will become parents. On the day of their first wedding anniversary, they shared their happiness for being in the sweet waiting on social networks.

Ana Siucho and Edison Flores show their baby’s ultrasound

Ana Siucho and Edison Flores surprised all their followers with a tender Christmas greeting where they presented, for the first time, the ultrasound of their baby.

“We wish you a Merry Christmas. May she come full of health, love and prosperity for all ”, writes the young mother on her behalf and the offensive midfielder of DC United.

Ana Siucho, latest news:

