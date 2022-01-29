Ana Siucho He could not hide his happiness after Edison Flores scored the goal with which the Peruvian team won the victory against the Colombian team. That is why the young doctor was encouraged to share a series of stories on her Instagram account to celebrate the victory, as well as respond to those who have long criticized the footballer’s performance.

Ana Siucho celebrates a goal by Edison Flores

Through a series of videos, the young woman was recorded screaming and celebrating with her little daughter her husband’s success in favor of the Bicolor at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. “Today is celebrated”, she wrote in the description of said publication.

Ana Siucho celebrates the triumph of the selection in Peru vs. Colombia. Photo: Ana Siucho/Instagram

Likewise, celebrities such as Carlos Vílchez, Yaco Eskenazi, Alexandra Hörler, Lorena Álvarez, Patricio Parodi, Cristian Rivero and Shirley Arica were also enthusiastic about the victory of the white and red.

Respond to critics of ‘Oreja’ Flores

Later, Ana Siucho shared a forceful message to silence all those people who, at some point, harshly questioned edison flowers and that they even came to say that he no longer contributed to the Peruvian team.

“When you work in silence, the results are better enjoyed. Now yes, let them go up ”, were the words with which Siucho sought to end the criticism against her husband.

Ana Siucho congratulates Edison Flores on Father’s Day

In June 2021, Ana Siucho dedicated a tender message to Edison Flores for Father’s Day through her official Instagram. In her publication, the young woman expressed the great love and appreciation that she feels for her husband and father of her only daughter.

“Happy first Father’s Day! Without a doubt, other of your best talents. Alba has the best dad in the world. We love you”

Ana Siucho, Edison Flores and their baby. Photo: Ana Siucho/Instagram

Ana Siucho dedicated tender words to her daughter for her first month of birth

With an emotional message, Ana Siucho He celebrated the first month of his youngest daughter with Edison Flores, on June 27, 2021.

“One month of my chick. A month ago we met for the first time and yes you exploded my heart of love. Today I can’t imagine my life without you. You came to make everything perfect, you are pure magic. I love you with all my heart, chicken, “wrote the soccer player’s wife on her official Instagram account.