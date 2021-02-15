Ana Siucho and Edison Flores they are waiting for the arrival of their first child. On this occasion, the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day, February 14, with a post on Instagram that caught the attention of fans.

The Peruvian soccer player’s wife sent him a romantic dedication and placed a photograph showing the ultrasound of her baby. The post already has more than 39,000 reactions from users.

“My 14 forever. We won the lottery with you Edison Flores1020. We love you, “wrote Ana Siucho in reference to the family they will form.

In the picture, they both show their son’s ultrasound while looking into each other’s eyes with a smile. The tender publication moved the followers of the happy couple.

“How beautiful! Happy Valentine’s Day “,” Happy 14th to one of the most beautiful couples in the world, Happy Valentine’s Day to the three of them “, were some of the comments from netizens.

On December 22, 2020, Ana Siucho and Edison Flores announced that they would become parents. The news shocked the world of sports and entertainment. “Paper weddings. Happy first year of marriage my Chichi. Nothing makes me happier than celebrating in 3! Without a doubt, the best gift. I love you, ”the young doctor wrote at the time.

For its part, Edison Flores She said that they had planned the arrival of her son for a long time. “It was very difficult for both her and me, but in the end it happened. It was very stressful because we were looking for it month after month and it didn’t happen, we had doubts, I was going to evaluate myself if I was the problem, “he said.

