“Justice is slow and tortuous” to punish the person responsible for the feminicide of the Colombian Ana María Serrano Céspedes, an 18-year-old young woman, a medical student, who was murdered inside her home in Condado de Sayavedra on September 12, 2023.

This is what he pointed out Ximena Céspedes, mother of the victim, who shared a video through her X account, where she also added that “Just over 5 months ago our daughter Ana María Serrano Céspedes was murdered.”

They say that the death of a child can be one of the most painful experiences.

“As thanatologists say, the death of a child can be one of the most painful experiences a human being can have,” the mother of the family, who is known for her political analysis, said on her social networks.

“Those who say they could not survive the death of a child are partly right. The first months you don't live, you barely survive, because you can't even breathe”Ximena Céspedes said.

Ana María Serrano and Alan Gil Romero. The woman would have been the victim of a femicide by her ex-partner. Photo: Taken from social networks

“But the next few months are even worse. Because added to the pain, The void and absence are so great that there is no human power to fill it.”, he admitted.

It should be remembered that the 18-year-old remains in the Barrientos Prison, where he faces criminal proceedings for the feminicide of his ex-girlfriend.

Latest statements by Ximena Céspedes

“Justice is slow and tortuous and although there are all the elements that show that Allan is involved in the process – feminicide -, We ask all authorities, Public Ministry, experts, judges and other people who have been, are or will be involvedthat they always act in accordance with the law and above all with a gender perspective,” requested Ximena Céspedes.

“Ana María died a victim of feminicide in a country where at least 11 women are victims every day and two in Colombia. We do not want Ana María to be another victim or another statistic“, confirmed the mother of the family.

We ask you to continue with us in this crusade, the crusade called Justice for Ana María!

“What we want and what we fight for and will fight for every day is to demonstrate that together we can do much more than impunity,” the analyst requested.

“That the values ​​and kindness in our daughters and especially in our sons is the most important thing and that the lives of girls, young people and women are the most precious asset of society.”

“We ask you to continue with us in this crusade, the crusade called Justice for Ana María!”, he reiterated.

THE UNIVERSAL / GDA

MEXICO

