With a garbage service renewed in the previous term and with a new school about to be inaugurated, Ana Serna (PP) faces her second term as head of the City Council. The councilor and also vice president of the Alicante Provincial Council proposes three goals for her town: expanding the health center, building a day center for the elderly and unraveling the auditorium project, the drafting of which must be restarted “due to technical problems.”

–Those first hundred days of mandate have passed, how have they gone?

-Very good. We have opted for continuity, we have many projects underway and it is about bringing them to completion. Some have been completed, others are in progress. Municipalities are something dynamic, they are not watertight and must continue to evolve. Therefore, we are going to continue working with the same intensity, thinking about projects, working on projects to always improve the quality of life of the citizen.

CERVANTES SCHOOL “It was a dream of all Albaterenses and we hope to be able to start enjoying it this next year”

–And what projects do you hope will mark this mandate?

–We have several in mind, but, for example, one thing that we understand is a priority is expanding the health center. We are aware that there is a project and doing it would be essential because in the end the municipality has grown and the needs have nothing to do with 20 years ago. Another project is the day center. We have to provide service to our elderly people and, finally, there is the Albatera auditorium. We started a project, but due to technical reasons it could not be completed and we are working on other options right now. These are the three projects that we initially have in our program and we think are priorities. Now, this will be done without stopping work on improving sports and cultural facilities, without stopping work on repairing roads, etc.

– Two of these three projects are intrinsically linked to powers that belong to the Generalitat. Will the change of government make it easier for you to finish them?

–I have no doubt. Look, to show a button. Before, making an appointment at any department was hard work, now it is very easy. We have been there for three months and they have already received us in Health and Education. Now there is a fluid dialogue.

–And, for example, in the case of the health center, has anything been possible?

–Next week the Health Councilor has a meeting with the regional secretary to address this and other issues concerning the Health area.

–And regarding the audience, how are you going to resolve those technical issues?

–The project was written with a subsidy from the Provincial Council. But, as I told you, due to technical reasons everything was delayed because the House of Culture that we have is a building that was built many years ago and a geotechnical study had to be carried out and it was determined that that area is not the most viable, with which now we have to change the chip and start thinking about another building in another area. We are working to see which is the most interesting option.

–You recently announced the renewal of all the containers thanks to that new contract that you carried out last term, what are the next steps?

–We already have all the new containers and now we are addressing the issue of the underground ones, which is the only thing left. It was about improving, now all the containers are new, there are a greater number of them and the service is provided seven days a week. Now I think what needs to be done are awareness campaigns. It is important that citizens know how to make good use of it, although 90% know how to do it, because it is important that the remaining 10% who, either due to lack of knowledge or because they care a lot about it, do not do it. Of course, we have no complaints from the company. It has met all the objectives.

–In educational matters, last year a new school began to be built. With that, have the educational needs of the municipality already been resolved?

–Let’s see, the educational needs ‘roughly’ are resolved. But it is true that the educational community, like a municipality, is something dynamic, it is something that evolves and has new needs and demands as time goes by. The Cervantes School was a dream of all Albaterenses since 1985. And, well, it is finally a reality. Finally, surely at the beginning of next year we will be able to enjoy it.

–In the last mandate you made an investment in the Mos del Bou industrial estate, what plans do you have for your main industry?

-Of course. As I told you before, regardless of the projects that we consider priority, we are alert to any call that comes out to improve the facilities.