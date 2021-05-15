Ana Rosenfeld, lawyer and personal friend of Karina Jelinek, revealed the reason for the alarming tweet that the model posted last Thursday night and then deleted.

The lawyer counted in TV Nostra (América, 20.30) the explanation that Karina gave after having generated enormous concern among the people around her and in the media.

It should be remembered that Jelinek wrote on Twitter at 11:14 p.m. on Thursday: “Good night! I tell you something because if something happens to me? Do you want to know? I don’t want anything to happen to me! I want to live and a crazy woman will not stop letting me suffer the same thing!

Unsurprisingly, the post received a tremendous amount of comments offering help. To everyone’s surprise, without specifying what was happening to him, Jelinek tweeted a while later: “I’m fine Angels! Excuse me and thank you for your messages”. Also, Karina deleted the original tweet.

Karina Jelinek caused concern with a tweet: “I want to live and a crazy woman is not going to leave me …”. Photo Archive.

The word of the lawyer

Yesterday, Friday, in TV Nostra, Ana Rosenfeld spoke about the mysterious message from Jelinek. “I tell you that I also worried because when I saw the tweet, the first thing I did was write to him on WhatsApp,” he admitted.

“Luckily, she answered me right away, which cleared up any doubts about whether I had to rush out to help her or help her,” he said.

“He told me that it’s fine, that nothing had happened, and that what happened will be resolved,” added the lawyer.

“The explanation he gave me is that he had a fight with someone And, obviously, that situation was worrying her, ”Rosenfeld went on to detail. Later, given the amount of messages he received and the concern of the press and his friends, the first thing he did was take out the tweet ”.

Ana Rosenfeld, on Karina Jelinek: “The explanation she gave me is that she had fought with someone.” Photo Archive.

On the other hand, the lawyer indicated that she is going to meet with Karina to decide if they take the matter to court.

“I’m going to meet with her,” Ana Rosenfeld said. We agreed to have a coffee between tomorrow and the day after. Apparently, he’s someone she knows and worries her a lot, but she didn’t need any help. “

“He told me to stay calm, that absolutely nothing happened that had no solution,” Karina Jelinek’s lawyer reassured the journalists and the public.

ACE