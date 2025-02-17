As every day, Ana Rosa Quintana has begun her morning pronouncing, standing on the Telecinco set, her editorial and, this time, once again, she has opted for load against the government of Pedro Sánchez and its partners.

Thus, after giving the spectators, the presenter of Ana Rosa’s program has pointed out: “One of prosecutor and one of sand. Tomorrow appears the State Attorney General in the Senate in a week that has a devilish calendar plagued by judicial and parliamentary appearances. You must give Explanations about the deletion of your mobile and the same day they charged him. “

“The country’s future passes through WhatsApp groups. In the group ‘Reserved Data Filtration’ there were at least 500 people and the Administrator was the cleaning lady; The last message was ‘Lobato has abandoned the group’. Another WhatsApp group, which has as an icon a birthday cake, is the one that bears the name ‘One year of the Koldo Case’. This week the candles blows at the Carmen Pano National Court, who says he took Ferraz 90,000 euros in an envelope, “said Mediaset presenter.

In the same way, Quintana has indicated: “Thursday declares as charged in the Supreme Ábalosthat he will have to give explanations for his WhatsApp group ‘I have no money or heritage abroad’. A group in which Ábalos, Koldo, Koldo’s brother, Jéssica, Aldama and Cerdán are Ábalos. A group in which it is seen that Ábalos has in his name a villa in Peru of 1.2 million euros that was built with public funds more than 20 years ago. WhatsApp messages seized by the Civil Guard could also splash Santos Cerdán. Some conversations that would prove how Koldo would make an intermediary between him and Aldama. “

“In the group ‘I placed a friend’s friend’ is Laura Borrás. The Junts leader asks the government for an pardon arguing that her ‘profile’ is ‘purely independence’ and wants them to erase their crime by magic, Borrás. Puigdemont has several WhatsApp groups. This week one has opened with Sánchez and Díaz called ‘Budgets’. In this group, he points out that Juns will vote ‘no’ to the reduction of the day if they do not pay social security. It has also opened another group called ‘We can buy less than in Extremadura’ in which it demands that the minimum wage be higher in Catalonia. Already put, They could create another group that was called ‘governing Spain from waterloo’“. Ana Rosa Quintana has sentenced in Telecinco.