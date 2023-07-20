Ana Rosa Quintana will not go on vacation until Tuesday, July 25, an unusually late date for her. She will do it after analyzing in Ana Rosa’s program the electoral hangover this Sunday. “I have only requested an interview with Alberto Núñez Feijóo for this Monday, because he is the one who is going to win,” he comments at the Madrid headquarters of Mediaset España on Thursday afternoon. He has summoned the media to bid farewell to his successful morning format, with which he has been the leader uninterruptedly for the last 19 seasons, with an average audience share of 19.8%. From the second half of September, he will inherit the afternoons of Save me with a new format AfternoonARcustom designed by his production company founded with Xelo Montesinos, Unicorn Content.

Throughout the month of July, the four main candidates for the presidency have offered interviews to the communicator in the mornings of Telecinco. Among them is Pedro Sánchez, who had not set foot on her set for years and whom she claims to have invited every week until he finally returned a few days ago. “He has realized that he had to come to the media a little late,” she defends. And Feijóo was right not to attend the debate on Wednesday broadcast on RTVE?, this newspaper asks him. “He did well. Here there will only be two presidents, or Feijóo or Sánchez —she recoils with respect to her previous words. And in that debate, it was decided who will be the third and fourth most voted political force, ”she argues. So who won that debate, Yolanda Díaz or Santiago Abascal? “Yolanda”, Quintana answers immediately and without hesitating.

The communicator is aware that her media and political influence has changed a lot since almost two decades ago she went from commanding taste of you, in the afternoons of Antena 3, in the mornings of Telecinco. “I am me and I say what I think. And I am wrong or not, but I do it conscientiously, ”she comments. Since the pandemic arrived, he began to write editorials that were very critical of the Pedro Sánchez government in Ana Rosa’s programin which he admits not seeking journalistic balance, but giving his opinion. “I was at home and I started writing about what was happening. Since I did not want my personal opinion to involve the rest of the people who intervene at the political table and in the program, we decided that this content would always appear only with me, before the program’s mask was broadcast, ”he points out. “But we will also do some editorial in the afternoon”, she advances.

In fact, Quintana qualified the words of Alessandro Salem, the new top executive of Mediaset España, who stated last May in this newspaper that “there will be no politics in the afternoons of Telecinco.” “It’s not true,” says the communicator now. “He is right. It doesn’t make any sense to have a political gathering in the afternoon, but if there is a political issue, of course we are going to discuss it. We are going to do a current affairs program and everything is political. That pensions go up or down, that there is a pandemic, that a penal code change…”. She will be in charge of the program only from Monday to Thursday on medical advice, after overcoming cancer last year that kept her away from television for almost a year.

Even so, he considers “unpresentable” that his name appears in the electoral campaign, or that of Pablo Motos, that of Alsina, that of Vicente Vallés, even that of Silvia Intxaurrondo, highly criticized by the PP for cross-examining and correcting Feijóo during his time in office. The hour of 1. “We have had real harassment in recent months that has never happened. From power it has been decided that there are good or bad journalists, ”he criticizes. “Journalists have the right to control power. Whoever he is and whoever he is”.

Quintana not only points out Salem, but also Jaime Guerra, head of the Content Production Division of the communication group, who explained this Thursday that AfternoonAR It will maintain “a typical duration” of the evening programs, of about three hours. “Well, we’ll see… That’s not what we agreed on a month ago,” Quintana later comments, only half joking. “I want to do a modern show. We will try to be hooligans ”, she says while admitting that the advancement of the election date has upset the initial plans that Unicorn and Mediaset had for AfternoonAR.

“I’m not leaving, I’m just moving home. I understood that the chain that has given me 19 years of success needed me and I couldn’t say no to it, ”he comments on this change, which he admits is risky. Telecinco begins the future season with the intention of really standing up to Antena 3. A priori, Ana Rosa Quintana does not have a difficult time taking the lead before afternoons of very fragmented audiences. Sonsoles Ónega is currently around 11% with its program on Antena 3 (a figure very similar to what it achieved in high season, in May) and leads before La 1, whose contests, programs and soap operas are handled in quotas between 7% and 11% in that slot.

Unicorn Content, which will take control of the Mediaset grid from September onwards to the detriment of La Fábrica de la Tele, will also be in charge of giving continuity to the mornings, just as they have succeeded with Ana Rosa, but without Ana Rosa. It will produce two spaces for Telecinco, one of political news, the recovered critical look, with Ana Terradillos, and a magazine with a social chronicle, titled We’ll see, with Joaquín Prat Jr. and Patricia Pardo. All of them are already regular faces in the chain’s mornings. The producer of Ana Rosa and Xelo Montesinos will also continue to be in charge of Partythe weekend magazine of Telecinco, and of four a daythe evening current affairs program on Cuatro, which will coincide at some point on the grid with AfternoonAR, but that “it will not be competition”, consider those responsible, having “an identity and own content”.

Telecinco, in its renewed ambition to regain leadership in audiences, is also recording a pilot with Jorge Javier Vázquez with the intention of launching an interview space in September that competes head-on with the anthill by Pablo Motos. Quintana thinks it’s a good idea if that project goes ahead. “Jorge Javier is great and he always contributes,” he defends.

