Just as it had progressed AfternoonAR on her social networks, Ana Rosa Quintana has returned this Thursday to the Valencian towns affected by DANAwhich occurred 51 days ago. The journalist has resumed her commitment to the affected areas, making a live connection from Picanya for her program to show the current situation of the community.

As soon as the broadcast began, Beatriz Archidona, in her role as co-presenter, gave way to Quintana, who described the current panorama. “The change is being noticed. There is no longer mud, now there is a lot of dust,” said the communicator.

“Also, today is a windy day and this moves the dust and there are many people who are having throat problems or in the eyes,” he added, detailing the consequences that the population still faces.

Likewise, Ana Rosa has emphasized the aspects that are still pending to achieve normality. “In the end I think that the houses that need to be rehabilitated, the small businesses… that has not yet arrived. And the consortium has not yet distributed it,” he denounced.

Likewise, the reporter He recalled that many neighbors still live among the vestiges of the disaster. “People have lost everything,” he said. However, he has not failed to highlight the progress achieved thanks to the joint effort. “The main avenues are clean,” he acknowledged, appreciating the performance of the teams deployed in the area, including the military.





Finally, Quintana has highlighted the role of citizen solidaritywhich has been key in the days after the storm: “People are helping other people. Maybe, it is no longer the floods of volunteers who arrived with brooms the first days, but there are still groups, people who organize themselves (…) For people on the street it is a citizen collaboration.”