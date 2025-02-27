The Latest statements by Carlos Mazón About where it was on October 29, when the Dana razed Valencia, they have generated a great controversy in our country. So much so that, this Thursday, Ana Rosa Quintana has dedicated much of her publisher to the president of the Valencian Community.

Thus, the presenter of Ana Rosa’s program He has begun by exposing his ideas about the situation in which the State Attorney General is: “Today you have to combine the verb resign. The judge points to the attorney general as ‘only hypothesis’ of the filtration of reserved data. “

“Number one indication: there were no 500 possible leaks led by the cleaning lady, the mobile was cleaned by the prosecutor. Two: the prosecutor reset the mobile with his own hands. Three indicated: he did not return the phone that the judge wanted to analyze. The state draft prosecutor was eliminating incriminating evidence, so no one should apologizeas the president claimed. I should simply resign, “said Ana Rosa Quintana.

After this, the presenter has transferred her speech to Valencia: “who should also combine the verb resign immediately is Carlos Mazónwhich has surrounded himself with his own chronology an avalanche of contradictions about what Dana’s day did. “

“First he said that he had arrived at Cecopi from 7:00 p.m., then set the time at 7:30 p.m. and, now, at 8:28 p.m. Mazón’s contradictions are one more wound for victims whose heartbreaking testimonies collects the judge’s car: the audio of a son saying goodbye to his father, a marriage that never celebrated his son’s birthday, a father who his daughter escaped from his hands when he tried to rescue her or the screams of relief who went out at 7:00 p.m., “Quintana explained.

“Most of the 224 dead people died between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Before activating the alert at 8:11 p.m.. According to the judge, a late and erroneous alert. Many deaths were avoidable because they went down to the garages. Mazón is not solely responsible. Now there is talk of reconstruction. In addition to reconstruction, victims need repair. They need to know who were responsible for that scenario that the judge defines as ‘a real hell of death, destruction and darkness’. Because No repair there is no reconstruction“Ana Rosa Quintana said in Telecinco.