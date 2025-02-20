Last Wednesday, Ana Rosa Quintana suffered a small lapse By saying goodbye, Ana Rosa’s programand give way to the heading by his partner Joaquín Prat, Let’s see.

As every day, the presenter gave the relief to the journalist, but instead of correctly saying the name of the next morning, the Madrid was confused and retreated in time to give way to It’s noona program that was canceled in September 2023.

An error that was completely understandable due to Constant Telecinco changes on his morning grillbecause Quintana moved to the afternoons to present Latethe morning that followed his was precisely It’s noon.

However, this Thursday, Ana Rosa Quintana has decided to remember, laughing, the little mistake she made in the previous edition of the morning and,, Looking up, simulating what I thoughthe has fired his program and has given way to the next.

“Thank you so much. I leave you with …“The presenter has begun, without being able to avoid a smile, to end up pointing out that the Telecinco audience stayed with”Joaquín Prat“In this way, Quintana has avoided getting back.