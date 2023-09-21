It has been the big bet of the new Mediaset Spain board for this season, which is the beginning of its new era, but the initial results are not as expected. The group decided to eliminate Save me of its grill despite the fact that it continued to be one of its few joys in terms of audiometers, in the midst of the ratings crisis. Those responsible recently recognized that it was a question of image rather than numerical data. The alternative was to place the queen of the mornings in the evening hours. AfternoonAR, the new show by Ana Rosa Quintana, arrived this Monday, September 18, on Telecinco. It debuted with 11.3% and in its second and third broadcast it fell to 10.4%, moving away from the desired leadership.

This script twist in Alejandro Salem’s Mediaset España and later that of Paolo Vasile meant a hidden war between production companies connected to the communication group. While The TV Factory (creator of Save me) lost its hegemony on the grid, Unicorn Content, the production company of Quintana and the weekends.

More than a year ago, Antena 3 managed to snatch first place from Telecinco in the ranking of most watched channels. This season, TVE with José Pablo López as content director has decided to stand up in the fight for the audience. He has designed an offer and a programming strategy for La 1 that is close to the idea of ​​​​entertainment of private networks. That decision has caused all traditional television trends to explode into the air. An example is what is happening this week in the disputed afternoon slot.

‘The promise’, the success of audiences in the afternoons of La 1.

The public entity decided to counter-schedule the arrival of Ana Rosa Quintana. Since this Monday, La 1 has doubled the broadcast of its latest great success, the daily serial The promise, which now airs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., approximately. It is a strip in which Antena 3 coincides with the final minutes of Love is foreverwith the Turkish series Original sin and the beginning of Now Sonsoles. And, on Telecinco, he does it with This is life by Sandra Barneda and César Muñoz and the first half of AfternoonAR.

With this decision, La 1 has significantly improved from Monday, September 18 to Wednesday, September 20, the data collected at that time in the afternoon compared to previous weeks (from not reaching 10% screen share to exceeding 13% on average ), especially in its second hour, positioning itself as the leader. Although Quintana has managed to improve in its first two days of broadcast, the Compartir of its channel in the previous week, which before its arrival did not exceed 9%, its data is lower than that of the extra chapter of the fiction of La 1. The Sonsoles Ónega magazine on Antena 3 has also been slightly weakened by this new television reality with respect to its results obtained the previous week: from 12.7% and 12.6% last Monday and Tuesday to not reaching more than 12% so far this week. Even so, this Tuesday’s result helped him surpass Quintana. In the month of May 2023, in the middle of the high season, Save me It was the usual victory for Telecinco at that time from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The public channel still has an ace up its sleeve, which is the premiere of Squarea talk show inspired by the American format The View in which Jordi González will be surrounded by women to debate current issues. Its premiere date and time has yet to be confirmed, its debut is expected to be this Monday, September 25 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., competing head-to-head with Ónega and Quintana.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN in Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.