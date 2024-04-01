Last March 27 was the last time that Camila, when he went swimming with a friend, they later found him dead. Everything pointed to Ana Rosa, a family friend, who was lynched by an angry mob in Taxco, Guerrero.

In DEBATE we have given extensive coverage of the case, but, Did you know that Ana Rosa, the alleged kidnapper and murderer of Camina, had an ex-husband and boyfriend? Today we will talk about it.

What happened to the ex-husband?

The woman who was lynched by residents of the community had a husband who died in 2019 after maintaining ties to organized crime.

Camila's uncle said during the funeral of the deceased minor, father of Ana Rosa's two children, would have been shot to death near an area known as Loma Linda, in Guerrero, all this, according to Reforma.

The media indicates that the crime would have been committed by a criminal group.

Boyfriend involved?

On the other hand, around the case there has been talk about José Ricardo 'N', who was supposedly a romantic partner of the accused.

This man was detained by the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) of Guerrero around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, and was later linked to proceedings. It is said that he drove a taxi marked with the number 14.

José Ricardo is one of the 4 people who were initially involved in the kidnapping and subsequent homicide of Camila. He will remain detained in the Social Rehabilitation Center (Cereso) of Iguala while the evidence linking him to the case is clarified.