Ana Peleteiro’s complaint this Tuesday on the social network TikTok, joining the viral campaign ‘And yet I stayed’, with which many women are sharing experiences of abuse and mistreatment in their personal relationships, has caused a media earthquake. The world, Olympic and European triple jump medalist published a several-minute video sharing that An ex-partner, of whom she did not give details, subjected her to psychological abuse and, among other things, sexual relations without consent.

«I woke up at night having sex without consent. And yet I stayed,” says the athlete about one of the most serious situations she suffered. «He told me that if we didn’t have sex whenever he wanted, it would deteriorate the relationship and that, after all, whoever didn’t eat at home ate out. And if he was unfaithful to me later, I wouldn’t be surprised either. And still I stayed,” he adds.

The unexpected and surprising message from the Spanish athlete provoked a torrent of reactions on the networks, among those who applauded her bravery and those who criticized the athlete for seeing in her message an attempt to monopolize the spotlight, and it also hit the media. .

Ex-boyfriends under suspicion

Her words, recounting a series of clearly toxic behaviors on the part of an ex-partner, immediately put the spotlight on some of the jumper’s ex-boyfriends, such as the Portuguese athlete Nelson Évorawith whom he shared a five-year relationship.









Although Peleteiro never said any name, all of her ex-boyfriends were under suspicion, with Nelson Évora being her last boyfriend before getting involved with her current partner Benjamin Campaoré, the main one pointed out on social networks after the Spanish woman’s complaint, so she made the decision to speak publicly.

Also through social networks The Portuguese athlete flatly denied that it had been him who sexually assaulted Ana Peleteiro, expressing solidarity with his colleague and warning those who linked him to these complaints to take legal action.

Story published by Nelson Évora



instagram





«In monitoring the news that is circulating and that is related to my name, I express all my empathy with Ana and with all the women and men who go through this type of situation. The person mentioned in this story is not me.. “I would appreciate, therefore, if you do not associate me with that testimony under penalty of legal consequences,” shared the Portuguese athlete of Ivorian origin on his Instagram account.

Évora, whose main achievement in her record is the Olympic triple jump gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, began her relationship with Peleteiro in 2016.

Toxic behaviors

In its complaint video, in addition to sexual abuse, Spain accused an ex-partner of psychological abuse that included various toxic behaviors. «He said that he did not speak publicly about our relationship to protect us because he who does not know does not spoil», «he argued with me and threatened to leave me every time I uploaded stories with him about everyday things», «he had new friends every month and She made up movies that they were friends from a thousand years ago and it was a lie”, or “it changed absolutely everything about me, from my clothes, to my hair, to the way I act with my family, to distancing myself from many people.”

The Galician ended her message by launching a message to people who may be experiencing similar situations to which she related: «If you identify with any of these signs, please run away. You are never going to be happy and they are doing you a lot of harm. Try going to therapy, because getting out of a relationship with a narcissist is very complicated. With help and with people around you who love you, you can go out and start from scratch, and live a real, good and beautiful love.