03/10/2025



Updated at 22: 57h.





Almost a year ago from Ana Peleteiro’s last visit to ‘El Hormiguero’. Then, the Galician athlete had just won the bronze medal in triple jump in the Glasgow World Championship and the victory in the Spanish Championship in the same category. In addition, he was sincere with Pablo Motos The “horrible” that had turned out to return to the competition after becoming a mother. This Monday, March 10, Peleteiro returned to the ‘show’ of ants with two new recent wins under his arm: a triple jump gold in the European Appealoorn championship, Netherlands, and having revalidated for the ninth time his leadership as a national champion.

Although when they summoned it for the program, I did not know what was going to happen. “You’ve done it again,” motorcycles received it, giving him congratulations and revealing that “we call you early,” trusting that he would win. “Yes, more difficult you still put it on me,” the guest said. He did not have them all, no matter how leader, with the pressure of the championship and knee at 60%.

That is why when the presenter announced last Thursday to the guests of the following week, he turned off the mobile. «It was precisely the night of the classification, I had the final the next day. Normally, in competitions I do not usually be with the mobile for the good and for how bad they tell you. But before sleeping, I am notification of ‘Ana Peleteiro in ‘El Hormiguero’… I not bother because I knew there were people who would say ‘this freak is already accepting to go ahead of time,’ he explained.

The story of a triumph

Next, the athlete described her sensations after the 14.37 -meter jump that the European gold earned her. Surprisingly, in his opinion it was not a super jump. «Since the knee was not 100%, I mentally mentioned to open with a jump. That is, I do one and I feel to pray to all the saints. And that was what I did. But for the first time in my life I made a tiny void … I was very angry.









In addition, he was aware that the covered track did not imply only competing in the final against eight opponents, “but six jumps are made in 40 minutes.” «Then, it’s really like a 60 -meter race. Let’s drown right away, you get a lot, and everything is played in the first two or three jumps. And in almost all my story, my best jump is usually in the fourth attempt. That’s why I did a lot of mental work that I had to open with a good jump, as I left void, I started Rayar. I was tired, fatigued … when it came out in the fifth, it is not what I wanted, but I was satisfied, ”he continued to develop.

Now, the ambition of the athlete is to reach 15 meters. If you get it one day, you even know how you will celebrate it. “I don’t know if you can say in childhood hours … I take it all, I don’t care. I go crazy ».

During the interview, Peleteiro revealed that before the competition he had a bad time because of quite large personal disappointment. «I can’t talk much about that because it is in the hands of my lawyers and it is a legal issue. I came to raise if what was happening to me was because I had not done things well and the karma was affecting me. It has been a year with many changes, they have been hard months and I had to read many hard comments, very heavys. And in a moment I visualized losing the final. However, I think I am in the best state of my career.

By the way, he also commented on the reasons for the controversial break with his coach, Iván Pedroso, after eight years. «I have changed four times as a coach throughout my career, and always better. I was wrong to tell Ivan that I needed something else … I needed a change or I would fed up with athletics, I didn’t want to look for excuses. He told me that nothing happened, that everything would remain the same, “said the athlete, who confessed that” I was talking worse than my husband. “