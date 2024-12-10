This Monday the athlete, Ana Peleteiro, He made headlines for the complaint he launched through social networks, in which he reported that he had been a victim of rape and psychological abuse from an ex-partner. Obviously, the news spread to all the media and, specifically, on television it was a topic of conversation on current affairs programs. Precisely, ‘Let’s see’ (Telecinco) was one of the spaces in which the issue was addressed at the discussion table, where Patricia Pardo supported the Olympic medalist, while Joaquin Prat He was more critical of her. A criticism that Ana Peleteiro has not admitted and that has led her to turn against the presenter with a response through TiktTok.

The origin of anger Ana Peleteiro had its roots in a comment he left Joaquin Prat in ‘Let’s see’ after listening to the athlete’s testimony. “Let’s see, this is what we said on other occasions regarding people who sat on a set to talk about these issues, what we have to do is go and report,” said the presenter of the Telecinco program, who left a criticism that was supported by Judge Tahín, a collaborator of the space, who encouraged victims of abuse to make use of “the methods” that “the State provides”, to which he added that they should then vent however they wanted.

The video of the moment of 'Let's see' was published Ana Peleteiro on his TikTok profile and responded to the presenter. "This video seems incredible to me," the athlete began by saying. "But, well, I'm going to explain it so that it's clear," added the athlete before answering Joaquin Prat.









“Obviously, if this happens to me today, as I am a woman with a higher level of sexual education than the one that happened to Ana, probably the first day this would have happened to me I would run to the police and file a complaint,” she explained. Ana Peleteiro. «The problem is that many women, and not only women because there are men who also suffer from this type of narcissistic relationships…, when they suffer this type of situation they do not know that this is not normal. And that’s what happened to me. “I believed that this was a normal relationship,” the athlete settled about the criticism of Joaquin Prat in ‘Let’s see’.