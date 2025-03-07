His life, he says, is a haven of absolute peace since he returned to Galicia. A song to emotional stability. All the pieces in balance both familiar and professional -which in their case are not the same, but they intertwine. “AND … The head is 80 %. Being well mentally makes me feel at the best moment of my career ». It is Ana Peleteiro in its purest form, again European champion on covered track after imposing itself with 14.37 meters in a discreet level contest in which all other finalists suffer to reach 14 meters. Little cares about Galician, satisfied and euphoric after demonstrating herself and the entire world that she was not wrong with her change of course in 2024. Her medal is the first since Guadalajara left Iván Pedroso and Iván Pedroso and began to work under her husband, Benjamin Compaoré, in her new home of Ribeira. A radical change that, demonstrated, does not prevent him from continuing to give up on the track.

It is not the most epic medal of Peleteiro. But that is not his fault. To win you hardly improve what I had already achieved in this winter season. The Spanish was the favorite before the beginning, but few could imagine such a placid triumph, in which he also had the favor of the Dutch public. She knows how to win it with her attitude. That serious rictus when it comes to jumping, challenging, which makes it a magnet for the spotlights. The already triple European champion opens the arms, says the hall and tells truths in a low voice. Thus the first attempt, very long, about 14.50 … but zero for just 0.9 centimeters.

For the second attempt, the Galician claims the compass of the public, Las Palmas. Scream with rage before jumping up to 14.20 meters. In other conditions, a jump to improve. In the current ones, a assured podium.

Peleteiro, black socks to the knee, yesterday Blancas, stays with his third jump (13.96) three centimeters from the best of all his rivals until then, that of the Romanian Diana Ana Maria Ion (13,99). The rest of the participants breaks down between null or too short jumps. The data is worth: for its previous title under the ceiling, in Glasgow 2019, the Spanish left until 14.73. And in 2021 he was runner -up with 14.52. Another level.

Seeing the scoring, Peleteiro does not hesitate to give up his fourth jump before clearing doubts in the fifth, with those 14.37 that guarantee gold, a new best European registration of the year. The Turkish Danismaz, the defender of the title does not even worry, even of the podium stalls, just like the rest that the rest except Ion, the only one that, in the sixth attempt, breaks the mental and physical barrier to approach Peleteiro (14,31 and silver). The bronze of the Finnish Semi Salminen is charged at 13.99.

The medal ends with the suspicions generated after Peleteiro’s goodbye to his previous life. Leaving Guadalajara the Galician not only renounced the best coach in the world in his and a consolidated and highly competitive working group, but did it to get into the orders of her husband, Benjamin Compaoré -Exsalter, yes, but without experience as a technician- in a new residence in Ribeira. He alluded to personal reasons (dreams of giving his daughter a childhood similar to what she had), to excess routine and mental stagnation. In the backpack the disappointment of the Paris Games, a sixth position dignified but insufficient, especially after having proclaimed European European champion in the open only a couple of months before. Those eight centimeters that were missing to repeat Tokyo’s bronze lit the wick of a change that came with controversy, because it was revealed when she still wanted to keep it secret for a while.

Since then everything was different, except the rigor with which he has always assumed his work. Your training. With Compaoré completely changed the methodology. He wanted to try new things, variations to break the routine and improve his technique. Along the way remained an attempt to invest the whipped leg, take off with the left instead on the right, an experiment that did not go well. But in Apeldoorn he has seen a much more horizontal ‘Jump’ when landing in the sand.

The Appealoorn is the eighth Peleteiro medal in a great championship (at the orders of Pedroso it was bronze in the Indoor World Cup 2018, bronze in the European outdoo Like the first. Or even better.