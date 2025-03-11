Just a few days after being crowned European champion in triple jump, Ana Peleteiro visited ‘El Hormiguero’ on Mondaythe program presented by Pablo Motos, where he reviewed his spectacular triumph in the Dutch town of Apeldoorn, as well as various topics related to his life and his great media impact.

After hanging the gold medal in the Netherlands, the Galician athlete, which triumphed in the European athletics championship on the covered trackthe interview began reviewing his winning jump. Peleteiro admitted having slight physical problems, with a “60%knee.” The 14,37 that earned him the first position “was not a super jump”, according to the Spanish, whose first attempt, null, would have been longer. “I do one and I feel to pray to all the saints and for having”he thought before the competition, although he later had to continue to see.

Seeing the jump that earned him the victory, he revealed the words he delivered before the race: “You have done this more times, you have worked for it, you deserve it … I tell myself statements. Talking to your most vulnerable inner I work in the day to day, “explained the jumper.

Peleteiro also tried his controversial coach change, a decision he made on an insomnia night: “I had a project with Ivan [Pedroso]and wanted to finish it. I knew bad to tell him ‘I need something else, I have a daughter, I’m going to get fed up with athletics. “ He acknowledged to consider “a second motherhood to go to Galicia and have an excuse”to abandon training.

At the end of 2022 he gave birth to Lúa, his only daughter. “He has two years. Is in the stage in which everything imitatesimitates me jumping, his father playing football … “, presumed the Galician athlete.





Despite the doubts of her greatest detractors, the jumper did not lose performance after being a mother, and she is already preparing for her next competitions: “I look good, I am not tired of competitions, and I have not celebrated this medal much either. That compare you with Ruth Beitia is a pot of pot. I have the World Cup in a short one and I want to do well. ”

The celebrations after the triumphs, as the Galician has revealed, have lost intensity in recent years: “I do not get too drunk now. Before I liked a cubata more than a fool a pencil. Now I just took wine, I have become Sibarita. I laughed with the residents of Ribeira, “the Galician shared.