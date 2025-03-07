The Spanish Ana Peleteiro is being involved in a new controversy after Publicly criticize that RTVE does not broadalthough by its website. After her first reproaches to this decision, the athlete has returned to the load.

After sharing with his followers a link to see his semifinal, in which he got ticket for the triple jump final, Peleteiro was asked about his criticism of RTVE And he continued giving his opinion about it.

“I already said everything I had to say. It is always the same. It is the European championship to which we come with the best team and more possibilities we have, in common and in general, to win medals; Do not give us priority I think it’s a mistake, but hey … Welcomme to Spain!“The Galician explained when asked about it.

“In the end those who are here are those who import, Those who really believe in athletics. You have to thank you and not those who are not, “Peleteiro added.

These new athlete statements have made them enter the war through their social networks Paco Caro and Paloma del Ríorecognized sports journalists from RTVE.





“How do I know the bulk of the day has been offered by RTVEPlay and That I know, too, the rest of the television championship will be offered. The same as questionable is that he did not want to attend to a TVE team that was a few meters from those colleagues … likewise, “said Caro, referring to Peleteiro’s refusal to serve his teammates.

Paco Caro has been supported by Paloma del Río, for many years one of the voices of RTVE’s sports retransmissions: “Perhaps Ana does not know that The clauses of the contracts signed must be complied with And she surely does not know TedeDeporte’s commitment

For sports content that coincides with athletics, yes, it was broadcast live in rtveplay. “