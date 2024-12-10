Hours after publicly revealing that she suffered sexual abuse from an ex-partner, the athlete Ana Peleteiro has spoken out again on social networks to answer those who have criticized him for telling it now and not when he lived it.

“This video seems incredible to me, but I’m going to explain it so that it’s clear. Obviously, if this happens to me today, when I’m a woman with more sexual education, probably the first day I would run to the police and file a report“, the athlete began by saying.

Peleteiro has stated that “The problem is that many women when they suffer this type of situation do not know that it is not normal”. “That’s what happened to me. I believed that this relationship was normal, that those types of things were completely normal and that I had to put up with them and that’s why I put up with them,” he acknowledged.

“When I start doing therapy and talking to my friends and family about what was happening to me, I see that those They were not normal behaviors, but attitudes that should not be allowed and were fatal.“, continues the athlete.

“Those of you who have followed me for a long time will know that in 2022 I went to nails from Sindy Takanashi and I thanked her personally because a month and a half ago I had realized that I had suffered sexual abuse thanks to a video of her with Croquetamente, in which She stated that she had suffered sexual abuse by her partner because he woke her up at night while she was sleeping having sex and he said it was completely normal,” he made clear.

Ana Peleteiro has acknowledged that this program was enlightening for her: “When I saw that testimony I said ‘damn, this is what was happening to me’. There I realized that I had suffered sexual abuse but that I had it totally normalized because I lived those patterns every day. It was the first time I lived with a couple at home. In this case, the age difference was enormous and the experience and life learnings were totally different.”

Peleteiro has stated that she grew up “in a completely ideal environment” in which she never had “to experience any type of similar situation”: “She was a girl who was very easy to manipulate and thinking that these patterns were normal and that they had to be allowed because that’s how life is“.

Despite the great media stir that her testimony has had, the athlete does not want to “make a circus of this”: “If I make this type of videos it is so that other people who are going through the same thing have the testimony of someone who has lived it and feels identified and get out of there and maybe you can file a complaint.”

“My only way to raise awareness about sexual abuse or physical or psychological abuse is to shed light on what I experienced. I absolutely don’t care about people who don’t want to believe me. I don’t give a shit. I know what I experienced and I know what happens. “If the fact that I talk about it and at least other people find it and that other boys and girls see that these patterns are not normal in a relationship… I am happy,” he said.

“I hope to make it clear. I hope this message helps many people. It’s incredible how many people are writing to me. saying ‘thanks for the video, I’m realizing I’m going through the same thing. Today is going to be the first day I’m going to act.’ With that I have already won,” says the Spanish athlete.

