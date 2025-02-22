Ana Peleteiro wore her aura in the Spanish championships on covered track. The charismatic athlete appeared as an exhalation, did his job and people left the facilities of Gallur, in Madrid, with the feeling of having witnessed the performance … of a star.

Without competence at the local level, Peleteiro premiered with an attempt of 14.13 meters in triple jump, which automatically granted him the Spanish champion title. In this way the doubt about his form of form cleared, which seemed excellent.

From that moment to the conclusion of the test, Peleteiro sailed to her wide, capturing the attention of the public, who only had eyes for her and television spectators. He flew again in the second assault (4.22), repeated powerful mark in the third (14,14) and said goodbye to the staff with his Better thrust (14,33). Magnificent sequence of the Galician, absolute star of the meeting.

The other protagonist of the evening was the Andalusian Maribel Pérez. The sprinter completed a dazzling session. Did The record of Spain In the semifinals of 60 meters (he nailed it in 7.15 seconds) with a crushing superiority and then faced the favorite, Jael Betsué, in the final.

Great Final of 60 with a very tight rivalry between Pérez and Betsué. The Barcelona came out better, but by little margin regarding the implementation of the Sevillian. He traced the Pérez, did not cease the Catalan in its acceleration and the result says it all: 7,18 for both, with the title for Andalusian for thousandths.

A triplet in the 60 fences complicated the season with a roof of Jorge Ureñaeternal champion of Spain of heptalón, who was looking for his seventh title, the fourth consecutive. The Alicante knotted a fence, fell to the ground and that slip prevented him from adding any point.

The rest came in chain: not only prevented Alicante from continuing to fight for a new national title, but also to achieve the minimum required by the Federation to participate in the Europeans on covered track (Appealorn, in Holland).

The Burgos David González is confirmed as the Spanish dominator of the high jump. Last year he was already national champion and also Sub 23 and on the slopes of Gallur corroborates his status. The Castilian achieved during the competition three personal brands, 2.15 meters, 2.17 and 2.18 in a round batch. Although your record is still far from the Historic Arturo Ortiz record2.34 meters made in 1991, 34 years without anyone having overcome it. It is the oldest record still in force with Spanish male athletics.